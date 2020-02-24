Share:

MINGORA - Adventure tourism in Pakistan may get a boost after completion of the ‘Magic Mountain’ which is being set up at Malam Jabba by the private sector to promote thrill­ing winter sports among youth, besides imparting them quality training under a conducive envi­ronment.

“Magic Mountain’ is the first ski resort in Pakistan that will offer an ideal place to the budding sports­men for learning multiple kinds of snow and winter sports like ski­ing and snowboarding,” Samson Group of Companies Spokesper­son Samar Sabeen told media. She said the ‘Magic Mountain’ was be­ing set up at around 150 Kanals of land that was just a five-minute drive away from ‘Malam Jabba Ski Resort’.

The gentle slopes and small ski lifts were installed at the park to facilitate the beginners so that they could learn snow games eas­ily.

The facility had already been in­augurated and would be fully func­tional in the forthcoming summer, she added.

Sabeen said the mountain would be an ideal place for tourists and adventure seekers to visit and stay as it would offer multiple facilities ranging from accommodation to sports club.

An amusement park, hospital, skiing school, mini golf course, ar­chery zone, ice hockey field, ice skating rink, cross country skiing circuit, curling rink and parabol­ic snow slides were being set up at the facility to promote adventure tourism in the area, she added.

Some 12 camping pods and a restaurant were also being estab­lished at the ‘Magic Mountain’ to cater food and accommodation needs of tourists.

She said the ‘Magic Mountain’ would give an opportunity to the tourists and sportsmen to play full range of winter and snow sports including snow golf, archery, tram­poline, ice hockey, grass skiing, cross country ski, curling, tobog­ganing, and mountain and horse riding.

Unlike ‘Malam Jabba Ski Resort’, she said the mountain was an af­fordable place to visit and would be open for public all the time.

Sabeen said her company was committed to playing its due role in tourism promotion and making all-out efforts to introduce Malam Jabba as best destination for ad­venture tourism