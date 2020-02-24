Share:

Lahore - Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison Golf Club won the prevailed over defending champion M Shabbir Iqbal to win the 7th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship.

At the concluding ceremony, Hamid Zaman, Head of Zaman Family, and Omar Zaman awarded prizes to the winners. With a final 18 holes score of gross 68 and a four-round aggregate score of 277, eleven under par, Matloob achieved victory over Shabbir by a margin of three strokes.

The third position went to Muhammed Munir of Rawalpindi as his score for the four rounds was 287. Shahid Javed Khan of Wapda ended up fourth with aggregate of 288 followed by Talib Hussain (Islamabad) 289 and Hamza Amin (Islamabad) 289 and Waheed Baloch (Karachi Golf Club) 289. Top position in amateur section was achieved by Ghazanfar Mehmood of Green City Golf Club with a gross score of 222 while Qasim Ali Khan of Gymkhana secured second with gross 233 and Salman Jehangir came third with gross 237. The net section winner was Shahid A Khan while Jaffar Masih was second and Danish Javed third.

In caddies’ categories, Mubarik Subhani was 1st; Malik Abdul Qayum and Shahbaz Gill joint second. In ladies, Suneyah Osama 1st gross and Iman Ali Shah 1st net; in veterans, Javed A Khan 1st gross and Tariq Rehman 1st net. In seniors, Asad Khan 1st gross and Wing Cmdr Abdul Nafay 1st net. In junior professionals, Muhammed Saqib was 1st and in senior professionals Muhammed Akram first.