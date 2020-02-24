Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday expressed concern on outbreak and deaths from coronavirus in Iran. “We’re very concerned with the outbreak of coronavirus in Qom, Iran causing five deaths,” Dr Zafar Mirza said in a tweet. He said, “We are alert and monitoring the situation closely and taking rapid actions to keep Pakistan safe.” Dr Mirza said, “We fully support efforts of Iran in managing the outbreak and we stand in solidarity with them.”