Share:

LAHORE - A nine-year-old boy was allegedly tortured to death at a religious school in Lahore’s Barki neighbourhood on Sunday morning. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Gulfam, a resident of Ismaelpura.

Police said two schoolteachers including Qari Bilal and Qari Shoaib were arrested in connection with the killing soon after the incident. The police also registered a murder case against both the accused persons on the complaint of Muhammad Iqbal, father of the victim.

Iqbal told the police that he was contacted by the administration of Jamia Rahimiya in the morning after his son’s condition got deteriorated. The man himself shifted his son to a nearby hospital on a motorcycle where he died later.

A police official said both the suspects were arrested after the police filed a murder case (under section 302 of the PPC) against them. Further investigation was underway.

Girl found dead in hostel room

A 30-year-old woman was found dead inside a girls’ hostel located in Nawab Town police precincts on early Sunday. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Sahar Khan. A police official said they entered the hostel room after breaking open the door. The body was lying on a bed, he said. The hostel administrator contacted the police by phone when the girl did not open the door for several hours. Rescue workers shifted the body to hospital on an ambulance. The police were investigating the death.