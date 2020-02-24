Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Morocco have discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence, security cooperation and regional peace as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the brotherly country.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Morocco on a four-day official trip, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

It said that the army chief called on Abdellatif Loudiyi, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in Charge of the Administration of National Defence, and General Abdelfattah Lourak, Inspector General of Royal Armed Forces.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence, security cooperation, and regional peace and stability were discussed. Both the sides agreed upon the tremendous potential for cooperation in multiple fields including security cooperation, joint training and counter-terrorism domain. During these meetings, General Bajwa said that Pakistan has and will always stand with Morocco even in most difficult times. The COAS also visited Royal College of Higher Military Education and shared his views on emerging security environment and its challenges, security situation in the region and Pakistan’s contributions in the war against terrorism.

He said that Pakistan being the frontline country against terrorism, gave sacrifices and contributions against the global menace for a peaceful region and world, said the ISPR.