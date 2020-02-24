Share:

Lahore - The Head of Ladies Golf in Pakistan Dr Afzal Shami, representing Pakistan Golf Federation and Defence Raya Team, headed by Maj Haroon Shafiq and ladies like Shehr Bano Hamdani of Rawalpindi Golf Club, Maimoona Azam, combined to host the 1st PGF International Ladies Golf Championship in a distinctive and excellent way at the superb Defence Raya Golf Course.

Held over three rounds, this history-creating international ladies golf event attracted ladies golf teams from Thailand, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Qatar, Iran, Afghanistan and Malaysia, besides the hosts Pakistan. Participating ladies from these countries were absolutely spell bound by the playing conditions at the admirable Defence Raya Golf Course. Manager of Malaysia Golf Team Dato Rabe and Sri Lanka Team Dinoo de Mel acknowledged that the hospitality extended by Pakistani organising team has been sublime and resplendent with care and affection. “And just as we prepare to leave the shores of Pakistan, we look forward to our next visit.”

Phannari Meeson of Thailand has led the fight for honors right from the word go and never let go of her hold and command over the playing proceedings. Phannari accumulated a three-day score of 219 and achieved success rather comfortably beating compatriot Chanettee Wannasen, who has to be content with runner-up position with an aggregate gross of 224.

Taniya Batasuriya of Sri Lanka finished third with a three-round aggregate of 230. Suneyah Osama of Garrison Golf Club earned fourth place with an aggregate of 233, Humna Amjad of Pakistan bagged fifth position with a score of 242 along with Lana Ardini of Malaysia. Malaysia’s Maisrah Muhammed finished at 244, followed by Kayla Perera of Sri Lanka at 247, Aaniya Farooq of Pakistan 250, Nada Mir of Qatar 253 and Magala Evah of Uganda 255.

In the race for honors in handicap category 14-24, the gross winner was Nazanin Shahraki of Iran with a score of gross 160. Momina Tarrar of Royal Palm was second and Syeda Iman Ali Shah of Gymkhana third. The net winner of handicap category 14-24 was Hadiya Osama of Garrison Golf Club while Rubbina Nasir of Defence Raya and Rafaqat Abjad of Rawalpindi were second and third. The gross winners in handicap category 25-36 Sana Zeesha, Rabia Tiwana and Munazza Azhar while net winners were Adina Ataullah (Garrison), Babirye Sarah (Uganda) and Minaa Zainab (Royal Palm). The team event was won by Thailand and Inter Association Team match winner was won by Punjab.

Cheerful and sparkling tidings were spelt out for Pakistan by Ugandan Team Manager Eva Magala, who is also President of Uganda Golf Union. She said: “Asia and Africa, lets golf together.” Dr Shami told the chief referee, “Read the golf rules with your heart, understand them with your heart but apply them with care and affection.”

At the concluding ceremony, Begum Samina Alvi, First Lady of Pakistan, honored the participating golfers with her presence and awarded prizes to the top performers. The foreign players from Thailand, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Iran, Afghanistan, Qatar and Malaysia have stated that they felt welcome and safe and look forward to next year.