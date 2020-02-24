Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called upon the world community, especially women, to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in Occupied Kashmir which has been under the Indian military lockdown for nearly 200 days.

“Today is Kashmir Women Resistance Day. For 7 decades, Indian forces have committed war crimes against women in IOJK. Their sufferings have multiplied after August 5 siege by the Modi government,” Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

“I urge the world community, especially women, to become voice of resilient Kashmiri women for peace in IOJK,” he added.

He spoke of how the Indian forces have continuously engaged in war crimes against women of the disputed territory for almost 70 years. Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day was observed on Sunday on both sides of the Line of Control. Every year since 2014, this day is marked as Kashmiri Women’s Resistance Day, inspired by the struggles of the survivors of mass rape and torture in the twin villages of Kunan and Poshpora in Occupied Kashmir.

The three decades-long struggle of the survivors from Kunan and Poshpora is part of the larger on-going struggle in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, against the institutionalized and structural violence of the Indian state in the region. In occupied Kashmir, Indian authorities imposed strict restrictions in Kunan-poshpora area of Kupwara district yesterday to prevent people from expressing solidarity with the victims of a mass rape by Indian troops. Indian troops had gang-raped around 100 women of all ages from eight to eighty years old on the night of February 23 in 1991 during a siege and search operation in Kunan-poshpora.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their separate statements expressed solidarity with the victims of the mass rape.