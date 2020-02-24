Share:

TAKHT BHAI - Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a pro­claimed offender wanted in nine different cases, in­cluding murder and others in Mardan district.

At a barricade, two motorcyclists fired at personnel of Takht Bhai Police Station and sped away. The po­lice said the personnel chased the motorcyclists and arrested one of them in injured condition, with a pis­tol, 281 grams charas and a motorcycle, while his ac­complice escaped.

The arrestee was identified as Maroof Shah, want­ed in nine different heinous cases, including murders. District Police Officer Sajjad Khan announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police­men who arrested the accused after an encounter