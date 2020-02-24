Share:

LAHORE - Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police in their crackdown against criminals recovered 04 Cars, 16 bikes, 45 mobiles phones, 25 pistols, 01 rifle, 01 pump action, 13 magazine, 657 bullets and thousands of rupees from them. SP Dolphin Squad Aisha Butt while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics including 01kg Charas and 19 bottles of liquor from the accused criminals.Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 348 calls received on helpline 15. While promoting Community Policing both Dolphin and PRU helped as many as 22 people on different roads of the city. Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling in the City, checked 14496 motor bikes, 425 vehicles and 12717 persons. As many as 03 vehicles, 47 motor bikes and 162 persons were impounded in different Police Stations due to incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against responsible persons. As many as 04 Cars, 16 bikes, 45 mobile phones and 32 thousands of rupees were recovered from the criminals during action.