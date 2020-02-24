Share:

PORT ELIZABETH - South Africa turned in a fine death bowling effort and Quinton De Kock struck a half-century to help beat Australia by 12 runs in the 2nd KFC T20 International at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday. Set 159 for victory, David Warner made 67 not out but it was not enough to carry his team home as Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada were on target under pressure in the closing overs. The victory squared the series at 1-1 with only the match in Cape Town to come on Wednesday. Warner first posted 48 for the first wicket with Aaron Finch (14) and then 50 for the second with Steve Smith (29) and the Aussies looked set to cruise home until four late wickets from the South Africa trio of quicks put paid to their chances. Warner faced 56 balls and struck five fours and one six in carrying his bat through. Tabraiz Shamsi was again tidy for the home side with his unorthodox left-arm spin conceding only 17 runs in his four overs while Ngidi took three wickets in four expensive overs.