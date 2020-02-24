KHYBER - The protest sit-in against killing of a local youth, Adnan Shinwari by the Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) in allegedly in fake police arm battle was continued for the second day and Pak-Afghan Highway remained suspended for all kind of traffic.
Workers of various political parties and locals beside the relatives of the deceased put the corpse of the late Adnan Shinwari at the road in protest and refused to bury until they get justice.
Political leaders and social figure, including ex-parliamentarian of Jamaat-e-Islami Tariqullah, Awami National Party district leader Chiragh Afridi, visited the protest set- in and expressed their solidarity with them.
The participants also condemned the administration for stopping member national assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir at Karkhano checkpoint for joining the protest demonstration.
The speakers pledged that until their demands were not fulfil, they would not give-up their protest.
It is to be mentioned here that the late Adnan had been arrested by the security agencies in raid at his resident in Mukhtar Khel, Landi Kotal on November 10, 2019 and as per the bereaved family nowhere of the deceased was known, however as per the CTD official report, he was killed in arm battle when the police raided the hideout in Regi Lalma
