Share:

KHYBER - The protest sit-in against killing of a local youth, Adnan Shinwari by the Counter Terror­ist Department (CTD) in allegedly in fake police arm battle was continued for the second day and Pak-Afghan Highway remained suspended for all kind of traffic.

Workers of various political parties and lo­cals beside the relatives of the deceased put the corpse of the late Adnan Shinwari at the road in protest and refused to bury until they get justice.

Political leaders and social figure, including ex-parliamentarian of Jamaat-e-Islami Tariqul­lah, Awami National Party district leader Chi­ragh Afridi, visited the protest set- in and ex­pressed their solidarity with them.

The participants also condemned the admin­istration for stopping member national assem­bly (MNA) Ali Wazir at Karkhano checkpoint for joining the protest demonstration.

The speakers pledged that until their de­mands were not fulfil, they would not give-up their protest.

It is to be mentioned here that the late Ad­nan had been arrested by the security agen­cies in raid at his resident in Mukhtar Khel, Landi Kotal on November 10, 2019 and as per the bereaved family nowhere of the deceased was known, however as per the CTD official re­port, he was killed in arm battle when the po­lice raided the hideout in Regi Lalma

-