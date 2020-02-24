Share:

Husband beaten up by wife over attempt to make second marriage

Sialkot - Wife of a man beat up her husband when her husband tried to contract second marriage here on Saturday night. Reportedly, Abdul Rehman was going to contract second marriage and he went to village Adalat Garha in Uggoki with his relatives and friends. When he arrived at marriage hall, his first wife Fozia also reached there with her daughter and a police team. The first wife beat up her husband. She said she was living with her parents after having arguments with her husband. So her husband tried to make second marriage. The husband said he was going to divorce his first wife. When police demanded for divorce proof, husband failed to provide the same. Police arrested husband and registered a case against him.

Role of private edu institutes vital: minister

Sialkot - Provincial Minister for Special Education Choudhary Muhammad Ikhlaque has said that present government sees role of private sector with respect for promotion of education. He said government and private educational institutions must work together to promote education zealously, diligently and honestly. Addressing prize distribution ceremony of a local school at Bhagowal Road, Ikhlaque said Punjab government was utilizing all resources to provide facilities to public in education and health sectors. He said government was reforming education and health sectors. The minister said government was trying to raise standard of education and taking all steps to introduce a uniform education system.

Rs5.5m

recovery made

Under the directions of District and Session Judge Choudhary Tariq Javed, Senior Civil Judge Family Division Sialkot Malik Nisar Ahmed showed rapid performance and recovered Rs. 5.5 million from defendants in application of executions against decrees.

Two dacoits arrested

Sialkot- Police have arrested two real brothers involved in various cases of dacoities here on Sunday. Reportedly, Head Marala Police arrested two real brothers Usman and Asad who had committed many dacoities in areas of Head Marala, Kotli Loharan and Muradpur. The dacoits intercepted a person Irfan who was going to Kotli Loharan and tried snatch his motorcycle, money and other things but Irfan resisted. Dacoits upon showing resistance shot injured Irfan. However, Head Marala Police chased dacoits and arrested them. Police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.