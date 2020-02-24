Share:

KABUL - The seven-day "reduction in violence" agreed in the US-Taliban talks recently and came into effect early Saturday has entered its second day in the conflict-battered country on Sunday without any major violent incident. According to security officials, no major security incidents have been reported from across the country.

Only a convoy of security forces came under attack in Shah Walikot district of the southern Kandahar province at 10:30 a.m. local time Sunday, provincial police spokesman Jamal Barikzai has confirmed.

However, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack that left no casualties. Similarly, an explosive device that was left over from the past wars exploded in Wardoj district of the northern Badakhshan province at noon, killing two children and wounding two others, villagers said. The reduction in violence week, which started on Saturday, according to officials, could be a test for the Taliban.