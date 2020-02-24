Share:

Sialkot - Provincial Minister for Special Education Choudhary Muhammad Ikhlaque has said that present government sees role of private sector with respect for promotion of education. He said government and private educational institutions must work together to promote education zealously, diligently and honestly. Addressing prize distribution ceremony of a local school at Bhagowal Road, Ikhlaque said Punjab government was utilizing all resources to provide facilities to public in education and health sectors. He said government was reforming education and health sectors.

The minister said government was trying to raise standard of education and taking all steps to introduce a uniform education system.

Rs5.5m recovery made

Under the directions of District and Session Judge Choudhary Tariq Javed, Senior Civil Judge Family Division Sialkot Malik Nisar Ahmed showed rapid performance and recovered Rs. 5.5 million from defendants in application of executions against decrees.