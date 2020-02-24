Share:

Rahim yar khan -Government of Punjab has released funds of Rs.33.3 million for construction of new hall and renovation of the ancient temple (mander) in Sadiqabad, some 25 km from Rahim Yar Khan.

Hindu community has welcomed the step taken by government. This ancient temple is located in Kareemabad area of Sadiqabad and due to lack of expansion and renovation of the temple, the Hindu community was facing hardships to discharge their religious obligations. To their much delight, the Punjab Government has released funds for temple’s renovation and restoration. It may be noted that Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad and their suburban areas have large number of Hindus population.

5350kg substandard

red chili seized

Punjab Food Authority and District Administration on Sunday conducted joint raids in Allahabad Tehsil of Liaquatpur, some 50 km from Rahim Yar Khan and seized large quantity of fake red chili.

FIR was registered against the shopkeeper after seizure of a large quantity of fake red chili. According to details, Punjab Food Authority found that some shopkeepers in Allahabad had been doing business of blending red pepper for a long time. Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Ashraf Watto, officials of Food Authority and police, raided a warehouse in Allahabad and seized 5,750 kilograms of mixed pepper. However, the shopkeeper managed to escape from the scene.

According to sources, the assistant commissioner had asked the concerned police station for action against the concerned shopkeeper. It is learnt that fake pepper is being widely traded in Multan in view of the arrival of Ramazan.