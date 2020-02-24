Share:

KANDHKOT - Another polio case was confirmed in Tangwani on Sunday.

It is worth-mentioning here that a polio case was reported from the same area only a few days ago.

According to details, three-year-old Faique Ali, son of Shahnawaz Jakhrani of village Fazal Mohammad, was rushed to a hospital few days ago following deterioration in his health where he was treated as a suspected case of polio.

Later, the doctors referred the case to Karachi for further examination of the child where the lab report confirmed the presence of polio virus in him.

Although the life-taking disease has been eradicated from most of the countries of the world, but it still exists in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The virus attacks the central nervous system, causing paralysis, muscular atrophy and deformation.

Despite the allocation of hefty amounts for the elimination of the disease, the desired results have not been achieved so far. Low literacy rate and lack of awareness also contribute to the spread of disease since parents in several parts of the country refuse to get their children administered polio drops.

Smuggling bid foiled:

Meanwhile, Ghotki police foiled a bid to smuggle bottles of whisky late Sunday night, and arrested a smuggler along with seven big cartons of bottles of the drink within the jurisdiction of Ubbaro police station, police spokesman said.

When this scribe talked to Senior Superintendent of Police, he said that a police team led by Station House Officer Ubbaro Mansoor Ali signaled a car, bearing number AFC/015, to stop on late Saturday night, but the driver tried to speed away the car. Police chased the vehicle and finally managed to take the driver, identified as Mumtaz Ali, son of Rahim Bux Solangi, into custody, from the limits of Jhangal Morr area on Ranjanpur Road Ubbaro. He said that when the car was searched, police confiscated as many as 480 bottles of whisky. He said case had been lodged against the driver.