LAHORE-Veteran Indian actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha met Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi at the Governor’s House on Saturday. The actor had been given the security and official protocol during his visit.

He was invited to meet with Pakistan’s President Alvi and other dignitaries at the Governors house.

Photos from the president’s meeting with Sinha were shared by President of Pakistan Twitter account. Sinha expressed his happiness after his meeting with the President. In a series of tweets, Sinha said: “It was a pleasant surprise that we received an invite from the H.E. the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, on the last day of our stay at Lahore ... that too just before the marriage reception of our family friend Asad Ehsan’s son Ahmed Asad. “We were very touched by this gesture of the President of Pakistan and we reciprocated it with love, warmth, thanksgiving and an attitude of gratitude. I had attended the Honourable President’s son’s wedding a few years back in Karachi so I have known the family very well,” he tweeted. Both Mr Alvi and Mr Sinha agreed that there was a strong need to work for the promotion of peace in the subcontinent.