DADU - Six people were killed in different mishaps here on Sunday.

As per details, a vehicle crushed a woman to death in the limits of Sehwan Sharif police station.

According to police, deceased Shaher Bano, 23, was crossing the road when a vehicle hit her. She died on the spot, but the driver managed to escape from the scene, police added. The body was shifted to the hospital for the completion of legal formalities. In another incident, a speeding bus of route (L-76) hit a motorcycle in Saint Syed Gaji Shah area, in the limits of Gaji Shah police station, some 200km from here.

Police said that deceased Hamad Khan, 25, son of Altaf Khan, sustained head injuries and died on the spot. On the other hand, a man was electrocuted to death at a bank located in the limits of city court police station.

Deceased Akhtar, 30, was a security guard. The body was moved to Civil Hospital Dadu for autopsy.

Similarly, Imdad, 35, was working at his home when he received an electric shock. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital for treatment where doctors pronounced his death. The body was handed over to heirs after the completion of legal formalities.

Separately, Mohammad Khan, 28, working in an under-construction building at Khair Pur Nathan Shah taluka, some 50 km from here, died when he slipped and he fell from the rooftop. Due to severe injuries, he died on the spot. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital Khair Pur Nathan Shah for autopsy. In another similar incident, roof of a house collapsed at village Pat Kanhery in the limits for Wahi Pandhi Police Station some 85km away from here in which a woman died while three others were injured.