KARACHI - Pakistan is determined to fully cooperate with the world in its efforts for establishing peace and security.

In this scenario, the University of Karachi (KU) has taken a positive initiative by organising the International Seerah Conference, which reflects its efforts to promote peace at the national and international levels.

These views were expressed by the KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Sunday.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the two-day ISC 2020, which was held at Professor Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi.

The theme of the conference was Prophetic Teachings: Peace, Co-existence and Reconciliation. More than 40 research papers were presented during the two-day long event.

“I assure you that this Seerah Conference (ISC-2020) is in line with the policy of the Government of Pakistan to work for sustainable domestic, regional and global peace,” said Iraqi.

The KU VC observed that the world did not need atomic, biological or chemical weapons.

It needs joint efforts to fight against the social problems like poverty, hunger, illiteracy and injustice to bring durable peace to the world. “We should have the ability to listen to other’s points of view as well as understand and accept them regardless that we do not agree with them,” the KU VC stressed.

He stressed that societies, particularly the youngsters, should focus on attaining knowledge and do not give up the learning process.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr Ioan Dura from Romania said that he would return to his country with lots of good memories of making many friends during a very short stay in Karachi.

He said that he would like to invite KU faculty members to Romania so that the message of interfaith harmony could spread easily.

Professor Dr Michal Valčo from Solovakia said that he was touched with the warm welcome he and other foreign scholars received at the campus and observed that such dialogues and moots were essential for strengthening the interfaith harmony. He also said that he had made a lot of new friends during his stay in Karachi.

Earlier, Sahibzada Moazzam Qureshi who is a member of the board of trustee of many mosques, religious institutions and schools in Pakistan and abroad, observed that it was clear that life’s interdependence underlies all human activities of both groups, big or small. “Therefore, we need to create unity to ensure peace in the world,” he asserted.

He said that the smallest unit was the family, which consisted of parents and kith and kin and there existed high feelings of confidence and sense of service among them. “We must replicate the same practices at the level of society so that we can treat each and every member with equality and respect. Such practices strengthen the society and result in an egalitarian system which becomes critical for the growth of the country.”

The coordinator of the ISC 2020, Dr M. Akram Sharif feared that today we live in technologically, a very highly advanced world and even after World War II large-scale destructions, most of the technological advancement focuses on producing more and more sophisticated fatal weapons, and millions of human lives can be turned into ashes within minutes.

“A part of technological advancement is sincerely and skillfully engaged in minimizing diseases, ailments and health risks to these humans.”

He observed that researchers, scientists, and scholars from different parts, of this planet different religions and beliefs in the world of health and medicine, have during the past several decades discovered surprising remedies that have eliminated some grave diseases in human societies.

Dr Seema Manzoor from Center Of Excellence for Women’s Studies, Karachi University, said that the social structure of our society is designed on the basis of different elements and characteristics, which are unique in nature and every individual as a human, possesses a unique personality.

She mentioned that these humanly attributes are meant to lay the foundation of a society having ethical and moral values based on loyalty, sincerity, tolerance, peace, and harmony. Among these characteristics, tolerance is of prime importance, as today’s world, has become a smaller place due to globalization.

“People from different religions, backgrounds, and cultures bear different lifestyles, but they share some common socio-economic attributes, thus making the world more diverse and multi-cultural. Sharing common cultural characteristics establishes and fosters a more tolerance oriented and harmonious society.”

She said that all religions promote tolerance and respecting every religion is key for maintaining an equitable society. It should be considered basic right of every human to enjoy the freedom to worship according to their religious faith because this can lead to a society having fewer conflicts and battles.

“Islam teaches us all to enjoy religious freedom within the context of tolerance and peace. Islamic teaching is for us to practice rather than just praising it.”

The Wing Commander Nasir Majeed from Pakistan observed that the principle underlying the relationship between Muslims and non-Muslims is co-existence. Islamic doctrine teaches us tolerance, humanity, and humbleness to maintain peace and harmony in societal life and state.

He mentioned that history shows that under the Islamic rule the non-Muslim communities were allowed full protection and opportunity to thrive in life. In today’s world, the growing unrest, and divisions along racial, ethnic and religious lines across the globe are sending alarm bells for human civilization.

“Even developed countries with socio-economic advancement have failed to sustain equitable societies that provide mutual respect and harmony among nations and different groups to coexist peacefully. Humanity will soon realize that the principles laid down by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) guarantee coexistence with justice and wisdom in this age of globalization and the future.”

He noted that the assessment of the Islamic attitude towards coexistence is deemed significant. unfortunately, establishing peaceful coexistence, not only has now become a challenge in the world in particular but also several Muslim countries are suffering from internal conflict and resistance even among different Muslim sects as well.