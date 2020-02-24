Share:

Ambassador of Somalia Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi Monday called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi during her visit to Naval Headquarters here.

In the meeting both the dignitaries discussed matters of bilateral naval collaboration and mutual interest, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Chief of Naval Staff highlighted the Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring regional maritime security particularly steps taken to curb piracy or pirate attacks in the Arabian ocean.

The Sudanese ambassador lauded Pakistan Navy’s role in maintaining peace and stability in the region.