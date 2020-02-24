Share:

LAHORE - Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender in the murder case of Punjab Additional Advocate General Muhammad Arif Bhinder. The police said Ghulam Sarwar was wanted in the high-profile case registered on Jan 12, 2007, under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). The fugitive had fled abroad after committing the crime and returned to the country now a month back. He hid himself for weeks before being arrested. He was in contact with his family via WhatsApp. Back in January, 2012, a senior government lawyer and six others were murdered in a gun battle in Lahore. Additional Advocate General Arif Bhinder was in his car when he was attacked.