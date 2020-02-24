Share:

LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday advised fresh medical graduates to treat patients with sympathy which played 20 to 30 per cent role in recovery of the patients.

“It is the need of the hour that doctors should serve the ailing humanity with passion and sympathy”, he observed while peaking at the annual convocation of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) here.

The President stressed the medical graduates to serve the country and the people with determination and firm commitment.

Dr Alvi said unnecessary medication particularly through injections was a reason of fast spread of hepatitis in the country. He said that diseases could be controlled through preventive measures.

The President also stressed the need for making collective efforts to make the health system standardised.

Talking about malnutrition of children, he noted that lack of breast feeding was a major cause of malnutrition both in the mothers and the children.

He said that government was taking revolutionary steps in the health sector to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar congratulated the degree recipients while appreciating their struggle and efforts of their parents who provided them resources for achieving a goal.

He urged them to pay back both parents and the country through serving the nation. The Governor said that 50 per cent cases of hepatitis disease could be avoided through the provision of clean drinking water.

He urged fresh female doctors to serve patients in their spare time and said that Pakistani doctors were well highly qualified as 10,000 doctors of this institution had been serving out of the country. He said that doctors were Ambassadors of the country.

Meanwhile, the President awarded medals and certificates to position holders in the MBBS besides conferring degrees on around 300 fresh medical graduates. He also gave the best graduated award to Dr Amina Tassarraf.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of the FJMU Prof Amir Zaman Khan, in his speech, mentioned that 1507 students were getting medical education in the university, adding, the institution had organized 30 research workshops and seminars of professional skill so far.

He said that a project of maternity tower was also in pipeline while a project of mother and child health was under way.

Later, President Arif Alvi gave a souvenir to Governor Sarwar and VC Prof Amir Zaman Khan in recognition of their services. A good number of professors, doctors, students and their parents were also present.