LAHORE - Traders and representatives of Business Community belonging to Main Boulevard, Liberty Market, Hafiz Center and other main business centres of Gulberg met with the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations Wing) Lahore Rai Babar Saeed during his visit of Qaddafi Stadium near Liberty Roundabout today and expressed their gratitude for comprehensive security arrangements by Lahore Police made on the occasion of PSL, particularly its decision to exempt Main Boulevard Gulberg and adjacent roads from stopping traffic so as to make it possible to continue business activities on this trade hub even during PSL matches.

The traders and businessmen presented flowers bouquets to DIG Operations Lahore Rai Baber Saeed and CTO Syed Hammad Abid as their expression of gratitude and love with Lahore Police. The traders said that Business community was as pleased and satisfied as any other segment of society on the revival of international sports and cultural activities in Pakistan particularly Lahore as due to these activities the positive image of Pakistan as a peaceful and sports-loving county had again emerged in the international world. Such activities also positively and directly affected the business activities and creating huge opportunities of trade and business in the county, they added.

DIG Operations Lahore thanked Business community for their exemplary cooperation and support as well as the expression of love and trust for Lahore Police for its measures being taken to promote trade and continue business activities in the city.

Rai Baber Saeed visited different sections of Qaddafi Stadium to review the security arrangements made for Pakistan Super League Season Five Edition T-20 series match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United Cricket Teams.City Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hammad Abid, SPs and other Police officers also accompanied Rai Babar Saeed.

DIG Operations briefed the Police officers and officials deputed on different points of Qaddafi stadium for the security of the cricket teams along with citizens and directed them to remain highly alert and vigilant. Rai Babar Saeed said that security would remain at high alert during all the scheduled matches as Lahore Police had always played pivotal role for the promotion of International Cricket in Pakistan. He said that following the previous practice and SOPs, foolproof security, traffic and parking arrangements had been made by Lahore Police in collaboration with different stake holders, departments and security agencies. Traffic was stopped for minimum time according to the revisited SOPs so that the traders and citizens could be facilitated to the maximum

Around 11 thousands Police officers and officials had been deputed to provide security during these matches to ensure protection to the players as well as citizens visiting cricket stadium to enjoy the matches. Three layers security had been provided to the citizens who were only allowed to enter the stadium after complete checking.

Rai Babar Saeed said that Lahore Police had earlier provided foolproof security to all the national and international sports events being held in Lahore.