LAHORE - Islamabad United registered thrilling one-wicket victory against Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Although the highlight of the match was Mohammad Hafeez’s unbeaten 98 and Shaheen Shah Afridi’s four-wicket haul, but both went in vain with Islamabad United’s nail-biting one-wicket triumph, the second one in the PSL 2020. Chasing a decent target of 183 runs, United batsmen were off to the worst possible start as they lost openers Luke Ronchi (1) and Colin Munro (2) in the first and third over respectively.

Skipper Shadab Khan and Dawid Malan then batted with authority and contributed with significant 52 and 22 runs respectively, which gave their side some stability until the latter got out in the eighth over. Shadab held the ground and scored a quick half-century off 29 balls. He struck three boundaries and four sixes.

While Wiese ended Malan’s stay, Shadab went on to register a 28-ball half-century and along with Colin Ingram (30 off 14), kept United in the hunt. But the Qalandars took the upper hand with quick wickets – Shaheen Afridi doing the bulk of the damage. But Muhammad Musa led a superb comeback, hitting two fours off Afridi in the 18th over, followed by a six off Usman Shinwari off the first ball of the final over with nine required. He was there till the end, hitting the winning single off the penultimate delivery as Islamabad United pulled off a tremendous triumph. Shaheen Shah Afridi stood out among his peers as he picked 3-10 in his three overs.

Earlier put into bat first, Lahore Qalandars posted 182 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets, thanks to an unbeaten 98-run innings by Mohammad Hafeez. Qalandars, who lost their first match to Multan Sultans at the same venue on Friday, were looking for their maiden victory but their dream couldn’t come true with second consecutive defeat.

They got off to a fiery start as opener Fakhar Zaman (33) struck a boundary on the very first ball of the innings. Zaman was supported by Chris Lynn (11), who was dismissed by Musa in the third over. Lynn was replaced by Mohammad Hafeez, who turned into a run machine for his team, with seven sixes and seven boundaries. Zaman (33) seemed to be headed towards a bigger score but was bowled by United skipper Shadab Khan in the 11th over. Shadab also dismissed Dane Vilas in the 13th over. Though the Qalandars lost wickets at regular intervals, the runs never stopped coming mainly due to a consistent Hafeez, who held the fort for the team.

Scorecard

LAHORE QALANDARS:

Fakhar Zaman b Shadab Khan 33

CA Lynn c Amad Butt b M Musa 11

Mohammad Hafeez not out 98

Sohail Akhtar c Ingram b Ahmed Safi 1

DJ Vilas c Ronchi b Shadab Khan 3

SR Patel c Ingram b Faheem 10

D Wiese c Amad b Faheem Ashraf 19

Faizan Khan not out 0

EXTRAS: (lb 3, w 4) 7

TOTAL: (6 wkts, 20 overs) 182

FOW: 1-22, 2-89, 3-96, 4-100, 5-151, 6-175.

BOWLING: Muhammad Musa 3-0-37-1, Faheem Ashraf 4-0-42-2, Amad Butt 4-0-35-0, Shadab Khan 4-0-14-2, Hussain Talat 2-0-24-0, Ahmed Safi Abdullah 3-0-27-1.

ISLAMABAD UNITED:

L Ronchi c Wiese b Shaheen Afridi 1

C Munro b Mohammad Hafeez 2

DJ Malan c Sohail Akhtar b Wiese 22

Shadab Khan c Patel b Haris Rauf 52

CA Ingram c Fakhar b Patel 30

Asif Ali c Vilas b Shaheen Afridi 18

Hussain Talat c Vilas b Shaheen 5

Faheem Ashraf b Haris Rauf 11

Amad Butt c Vilas b Shaheen 8

Ahmed Safi Abdullah not out 7

Muhammad Musa not out 15

EXTRAS: (lb 4, nb 2, w 3) 9

TOTAL: (9 wkts, 19.2 overs) 180

FOW: 1-3, 2-5, 3-62, 4-91, 5-114, 6-135, 7-138, 8-157, 9-163.

BOWLING: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-18-4, Mohammad Hafeez 2-0-11-1, Usman Shinwari 3.2-0-43-0, Haris Rauf 4-0-41-2, D Wiese 4-0-33-1, SR Patel 2-0-30-1.

TOSS: Islamabad United

UMPIRES: R Martinesz, R Riaz

TV UMPIRE: Shozab Raza

MATCH REFEREE: Mohammed Anees