PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Chief Minister on Local Government Kamran Bangash on Sunday launched a plantation campaign all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed the workers of the local government to plant atleast two plants.
A spokesman of the local government, while talking to media, stated that steps had been taken to plant more and more trees under the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s billion tree programme (BTP) so that to ensure conducive and pleasant environment to our coming generation.
He disclosed that during the launching campaign, the CM’s advisor Kamran Bangash also planted two trees in the premises of the municipality and directed all the workers to plant two trees which would be mandatory for each of local govt worker.
He informed that Kamran Bangash had taken keen interest in the plantation campaign which was clearly evident from the fact that he himself would monitor all the plantations to be planted in a week time. He said the plantation campaign would continue from Dera Ismail Khan to Chitral and thousands of plats would be planted during the week.
He disclosed that the plants would be provided by the forest department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the campaign named after Mughal-e-Zamid campaign. The spokesman further added that more steps would be taken this week in terms of health and hygiene.
He said Kamran Bangash also thanked the interest being taken by the workers of the local government.
“It is a step toward ensuring healthy environment for our coming generation and we will be answerable to them as far as polluted free environment is concerned,” he said, while quoting Kamran Bangash.
SPRING TREES PLANTATION CAMPAIGN COMMENCE IN GB
Spring Tree plantation Campaign has started in Gilgit-Baltistan.
GB Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman inaugurated the campaign and planted a deodar plant in the vicinity of Karakoram International University here on Sunday in Gilgit today. Ceremony was organized by Forest Wildlife and Environment Department Gilgit-Baltistan.
On the occasion, the chief minister said the GB government would achieve item set target regarding plantation and all the government employees would also be included in this drive and it is decided that every employee from the government sector would plant at least four trees in GB. He further stated students from the government schools would also be incorporated in this campaign.
“We had to save our coming generation from environmental issues by planting trees,” he added.
He said that under clean and green, the GB government would plant millions of trees. Hafeez said that they had introduced one tree tourist policy in the region.