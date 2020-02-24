Share:

PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Chief Minister on Lo­cal Government Kamran Bangash on Sunday launched a plantation cam­paign all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed the workers of the lo­cal government to plant atleast two plants.

A spokesman of the local govern­ment, while talking to media, stat­ed that steps had been taken to plant more and more trees under the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s billion tree programme (BTP) so that to ensure conducive and pleasant environment to our coming generation.

He disclosed that during the launch­ing campaign, the CM’s advisor Kam­ran Bangash also planted two trees in the premises of the municipality and directed all the workers to plant two trees which would be mandatory for each of local govt worker.

He informed that Kamran Bangash had taken keen interest in the plan­tation campaign which was clearly evident from the fact that he himself would monitor all the plantations to be planted in a week time. He said the plantation campaign would continue from Dera Ismail Khan to Chitral and thousands of plats would be planted during the week.

He disclosed that the plants would be provided by the forest department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the cam­paign named after Mughal-e-Zam­id campaign. The spokesman further added that more steps would be taken this week in terms of health and hy­giene.

He said Kamran Bangash also thanked the interest being taken by the workers of the local government.

“It is a step toward ensuring healthy environment for our coming gener­ation and we will be answerable to them as far as polluted free environ­ment is concerned,” he said, while quoting Kamran Bangash.

SPRING TREES PLANTATION CAMPAIGN COMMENCE IN GB

Spring Tree plantation Campaign has started in Gilgit-Baltistan.

GB Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman inaugurated the campaign and planted a deodar plant in the vi­cinity of Karakoram International University here on Sunday in Gilgit to­day. Ceremony was organized by For­est Wildlife and Environment Depart­ment Gilgit-Baltistan.

On the occasion, the chief minis­ter said the GB government would achieve item set target regarding plantation and all the government employees would also be included in this drive and it is decided that every employee from the govern­ment sector would plant at least four trees in GB. He further stat­ed students from the government schools would also be incorporated in this campaign.

“We had to save our coming gener­ation from environmental issues by planting trees,” he added.

He said that under clean and green, the GB government would plant mil­lions of trees. Hafeez said that they had introduced one tree tourist poli­cy in the region.