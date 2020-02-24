Share:

DIR UPER - The Elementary and Secondary Education Founda­tion organised a welcoming ceremony for the school children of District Dir Upper wherein ADEs, Moham­mad Tahir, Sahibzada Saifuddin and private school principals were also present and welcomed the chil­dren turned up for the gathering in good numbers.

On this ocassion, ADEs Muhammad Tahir, Sahib­zada Saifuddin and principals of different private schools also addressed the gathering and urged teaching faculties to interact with school students in a polite and appropriate manner by encouraging them so that they could make their attendance.

They said that out of these children they would help in making them to become future heroes of the country. They also advised the students to keep on due concentration on their studies so that they could be able to serve their motherland and become a use­ful citizens.