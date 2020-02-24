PESHAWAR - A two-day training workshop was organised by Dr. Dar Khani Wali Programme Manager, AIDS Control Program in merged area on Sunday.
The paramedic’s staffs from all over the merged tribal district attended the workshop on awareness about AIDs control. Paramedics were trained on HIV Aids and told how to treat AIDS and how it can be cured, how to save, the treatments, tests are absolutely free and how to do AIDs screening.
At the end of the training workshop, Director Health Services Dr Niaz Afridi distributed certificates to all the participants and praised Dr. Dar Khani Wali’s work for his honesty in how he was serving the public. Dr Niaz Afridi also listened to the problems of paramedics and gave full assurance to resolve them as soon as possible.
Similarly, workshop in connection with the tree plantation campaign held to give awareness to the farmers about the importance of tree plantation in Adenzai and Chakdhara Tehsils, Dir Lower on Sunday.
Municipal Officer of the Tehsil Adenzai Shakil Hayat, SDF and Abdul Wahid Baudhikari, participated in the awareness workshop as part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s billion tree programme. Shakil Hayat thanked all those farmers and people from different walk of live who attended and urged upon them to take on board the youth in the plantation campaign. He said they have planted thousands of plants under the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s billion tree program in all across Dir Upper including Tehsil Adenzai and Chakdhara