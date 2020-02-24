Share:

PESHAWAR - A two-day training work­shop was organised by Dr. Dar Khani Wali Pro­gramme Manager, AIDS Control Program in merged area on Sunday.

The paramedic’s staffs from all over the merged tribal district attended the workshop on aware­ness about AIDs con­trol. Paramedics were trained on HIV Aids and told how to treat AIDS and how it can be cured, how to save, the treat­ments, tests are abso­lutely free and how to do AIDs screening.

At the end of the train­ing workshop, Director Health Services Dr Niaz Afridi distributed certif­icates to all the partici­pants and praised Dr. Dar Khani Wali’s work for his honesty in how he was serving the public. Dr Niaz Afridi also listened to the problems of para­medics and gave full as­surance to resolve them as soon as possible.

Similarly, workshop in connection with the tree plantation campaign held to give awareness to the farmers about the importance of tree plan­tation in Adenzai and Chakdhara Tehsils, Dir Lower on Sunday.

Municipal Officer of the Tehsil Adenzai Shak­il Hayat, SDF and Ab­dul Wahid Baudhika­ri, participated in the awareness workshop as part of the Prime Min­ister Imran Khan’s bil­lion tree programme. Shakil Hayat thanked all those farmers and peo­ple from different walk of live who attended and urged upon them to take on board the youth in the plantation campaign. He said they have planted thousands of plants un­der the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s billion tree program in all across Dir Upper including Tehsil Adenzai and Chakdhara