

RESEARCH In Motion’s (RIM) co-CEOs Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie have stepped down from their roles to make way for a new leader to turnaround the BlackBerry maker’s recent poor run of fortunes.

Chief operating officer Thorsten Heins will now assume the role of chief executive and will lead RIM’s search for a chief marketing officer - replacing Keith Pardy who left in March - to implement a more “customer and market-based product approach”. Investors have been calling for a shake up at the top of the company, which is struggling to compete against Apple and the array of devices running Google’s Android operating system.

The US was RIM’s biggest market in 2009, when the company had a 44% share of all the smartphones sold in the territory. This has since slumped to just 10% in 2011, according to NPD Group.

In the UK, RIM is the third largest smartphone maker, with 17.4% of the market according to comScore data for November, although its share is incrementally falling month on month. Apple dominates the UK smartphone market with a 26.2% share and 18.5% of the territory’s smartphones are HTC devices. RIM reported revenue of $5.2bn in the three months to November, down 6% on the previous year, and millions of dollars have been wiped from its market value in recent months after the company suffered a series of setbacks. BlackBerry underwent global service outage in October and its first tablet, the PlayBook, underperformed in terms of sales, which resulted in retailers heavily discounting the device as consumers opted for Apple’s iPad and other cheaper tablets. –MW