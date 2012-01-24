



KARACHI – Samsung has now launched a new online offer, whereby aspiring artists, models and actors are being given a chance to become a part of Samsung’s next Advertising campaign, says a press release.

This offer is being presented to the young, vibrant and talented people with good creative skills and a pleasant personal aura. Social media website facebook is being used to promote this campaign and reach out to the right segment. Social media is significantly influencing online users business behaviour. It is another platform which is playing a critical role in enhancing an organization’s image.