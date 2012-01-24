



DEHRADUN - A shoe was hurled towards Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi by a youth while he was addressing an election rally near here, barely two days after a similar incident with members of Team Anna here.

The shoe fell 10 meters short of the Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi, Dehradun SSP GN Goswami said. The youth, identified as Kuldip, was immediately taken into custody, Goswami said adding he was being interrogated. As the security personnel and Congress supporters grabbed Kuldip, Rahul was heard saying ‘don’t hit him’.

The shoe-hurling incident on Gandhi came two days after a similar attack on Team Anna here. A man identified as Kishan Lal had hurled a shoe when members of Team Anna, including Arvind Kejriwal and Kiran Bedi, were addressing a public meeting. Rahul Gandhi said that such attacks were not going to deter him. “If some people think that throwing a shoe will deter me and force me to run away, then they are mistaken. Rahul Gandhi will not run away,” he said.

He said that show attack will not make any difference. Rahul also requested police to let shoe hurler go despite of his offensive act.