SIALKOT - French Ambassador in Pakistan Mr Philippe Thiébaud said that his country would make an all-out effort to give the Sialkot-based surgical instruments manufacturers and exporters an access to the French markets.

Talking to a delegation of Sialkot based surgical instruments manufacturers and exporters at his office in Islamabad, he also assured them of direct imports of Sialkot-made surgical instruments from Sialkot-Pakistan instead of purchasing these instruments from other countries on inflated rates.

The French ambassador stressed the need for making strenuous efforts to develop closer trade ties between Pakistan and France, saying that the time was ripe to further strengthening these trade ties through establishing some direct trade relations between the business communities. He pledged to ensure direct access of the Sialkot based surgical instruments manufacturers and exporters to the international French trade markets.

Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan Chairman Bilal Tanveer led the delegation. SIMAP office-bearers Jehangir Bajwa, Shamim Ahmed and Muhammad Amjad were also present.

The SIMAP chairman told the media here that the SIMAP urged the ambassador to ensure the direct trade and imports of Sialkot-made surgical instruments from Sialkot-Pakistan instead of purchasing the Sialkot-made surgical instruments through the other countries, as this direly needed step would be beneficial for Pakistan and France.

The SIMAP delegation was of the view that there were bright opportunities to establish direct trade and exports between Pakistan and France, as France was already importing Pakistan made surgical instruments through the other countries on inflated rates indirectly instead.

