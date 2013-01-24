RAWALPINDI - The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi will conduct awareness session on Basic Life Support (BLS), First Aid and Fire Safety Orientation at Police Training School (PTS), Rawat to develop professional approach of police officials in rescuing the victims in case of emergency or disaster.

The Community Safety and Training Wing Rawalpindi is conducting third session for 300 police officials to disseminate maximum knowledge about golden hour management, role of police officials as first responders and importance of triage at the site of incident.

This awareness session will cover Basic Life Support, First Aid and Fire Safety. The first course on Basic Life Support, First Aid & Fire Safety for police had been conducted for more than 400 police officials of promoting zone for Inspectors and DSP level on 10 and 11 January, whereas 515 police officials are being trained in second training course by the professional trainers of Community Safety & Training Wing, Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi.

The police officials are being educated through lectures, presentations and practical demonstrations on golden hours management, foreign body airway obstruction, medical emergencies, traumatic emergencies, wound management, fracture management snake bite and electric shock etc. The questions of all participants of the awareness sessions will be entertained in detail to develop professional working understanding. The Director General, Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer emphasized to sensitize maximum first responders especially from Police Service as the role of police officials at incident site is very important.

He said that professional working understanding of police officials helps for effective management of any emergency or disaster.