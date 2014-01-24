LAHORE - Based on anti-Pakistan propaganda, ‘The Bastard Child’, a 160-minute duration Hindi language movie, has recently been released in India to tarnish the image of Pakistan and its armed forces around the world. The Pakistan Film Censor Board is likely to ban this propaganda piece in the country, an official in federal government told The Nation on Thursday.

The movie, which has been made on the subject of 1970-1971 events in East Pakistan, depicts Pakistan Army in East Pakistan as an occupation army. It screens alleged atrocities committed by Pakistan Army personnel in East Pakistan, which ignited flames for its separation. Notwithstanding, peace endeavours initiated by government of Pakistan, India does not spare any opportunity to prick Pakistan. “This propaganda movie is an attempt to bring bad name to Pakistan and its security forces at a time when the key institutions are engaged in large-scale counter-terrorism operations to end extremism and bring peace in Pakistan and across the world,” sources said.

The recent events after death sentence to Abdul Qadar Mullah by Awami League Government, anti-Pakistan sentiments are quite high in Bangladesh. The said movie would further add fuel to the fire, they observed.

The movie is made by Maktub Entertainment and presented by Pencil Cell Production. It is directed by Mrityunjay Devvrat and produced by Soumya Joshi Banerje, Farooque Shaikh, Pavan Malhotra, Indraneil Sengupta, Raima Sen and Tilotama Shome.