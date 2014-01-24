LONDON (EX): One Direction will perform on ‘Sesame Street’. The boy band - which includes Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson - is going on the children’s show next season where they will be paying homage to the letter U while performing hit single ‘What Makes You Beautiful’. On a video preview which was released on YouTube, the caption reads: “ The one nearest and dearest to One Direction’s heart is U.”