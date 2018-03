MULTAN: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inaugurates the metro bus service in Multan. It It begins from Bahauddin Zakariya University and end at Kumharan Chowk. It’s an 18 kilometer long track connecting 21 stations. 14 stations are situated at flyovers while seven are located on land routes.

Rs 28.88 billion was spent on this project. According to authorities, 35 buses will operate on this route providing transportation to 95000 people every day.