MELBOURNE - Rising teenager Alex De Minaur was named in Australia's squad Tuesday for the Davis Cup World Group first round tie against Germany next week. The 18-year-old will join Australian No 1 Nick Kyrgios, Jordan Thompson, John Millman and doubles specialist John Peers for the clash in Brisbane. Germany are yet to confirm their team but world No 4 Alexander Zverev, his brother Mischa, Philipp Kohlschreiber, Jan-Lennard Struff and Peter Gojowczyk are all in contention. "We have named Alex De Minaur in the five-man team after an impressive couple of weeks on the tour," Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt said. "It will be a tough tie against a strong German side but the team will carry some quality wins in Australia into this first round match up." The tie takes place from February 2-4.