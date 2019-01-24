Share:

PESHAWAR - On the pattern of Karachi, the “Fix it” movement which is a non-profit organisation and highlights and fixes social, civic and political issues faced by a common man of the country has reached Peshawar.

The main objective of “Fix it” in Peshawar is to cover the open manholes of the city for avoiding mishaps and save precious lives of the people.

In Jan 2016, Alamgir Khan of Karachi who is now MNA from the ruling party, started fix it campaign by uploading pictures of open manholes and then extended it to other problems like garbage dumpsters littering in Karachi and cleanliness education.

In first phase, identification of open manholes on important roads of the city has been done to cover the same for people’s safety. Inspired by the campaign’s success, the same drive has been kicked off in Peshawar to rectify the situation.