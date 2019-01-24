Share:

LAHORE - PML-N and Jamaat-i-Islami have rejected the JIT report on Sahiwal killing and termed it a joke with the families of the victims and the nation. Expressing concerns on the report, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said his party completely rejected this ‘drama’ of the government. He said Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said Sahiwal operation was 100 percent correct and the other provincial ministers said all those killed in the operation were terrorists.

“They said names of all the four dead were in the red book and two of them managed to flee on motorbike,” he said adding that no link of terrorism could so far been established with them.

He said it was a serious joke with the nation. He said the case was lodged against unidentified persons despite arrest of the culprits. He demanded investigation to find out if anybody misused his authority. He said when the incident of Model Town massacre took place the then Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif suspended the police officers the same day, while the chiefs of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek and the PTI manipulated it to take down the government. Seeking Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and PM Imran Khan’s resignation, he said 1,200 police personnel were performing duty just on security of the CM on the day of the incident.

Jamaat-e- Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch urged the government not to hide the facts of the Sahiwal killings. Talking to the family of victims, he said the PTI government must have courage to accept the wrong committed by the agencies involved and try to rectify the situation. He said any act of lawlessness committed by an individual, a party or a state institution was an equal crime.

He said that the institutions dealing with terrorism had been given unlimited powers due to which the law, the judiciary and justice had been paralyzed.

He said the Sahiwal tragedy was the worst example of this and it was high time that the entire system was reviewed.

t Baloch said that the same old, rotten system was continuing and the present government was also protecting the anti people elements. He said the government had failed to solve the people’s problems and its third budget during one year proved the incompetence and the failure of the PTI.

He said the solution of all our problems lay in corruption free governance and only the Islamic system under a neat and clean leadership could provide that. He said that a party made up politicians of different hues and minds could not steer the country out of the present mess.

