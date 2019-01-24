Share:

ISLAMABAD - The CDA said that under the law, only the CDA Board that can amend the CDA Service Regulations-1992 and notifications issued by Chief Officer MCI regarding adoption of CDA Employees Service Regulations-1992 and Islamabad Fire Prevention and Life Safety Regulations-2010 bear no legal standing.

The Chief Officer MCI, Syed Najaf Iqbal had issued two separate notifications on 21 December 2018 regarding adoption of CDA Employees Service Regulations-1992 and the Islamabad Fire Prevention and Life Safety Regulations-2010. However, the CDA took notice of the same and stated that the said regulations were approved by CDA Board in exercise of the powers conferred under section 51 of CDA Ordinance 1960. “Therefore, under the law, it is only CDA Board that can amend the referred regulations,” said a letter issued from Director HRD CDA to Chief Officer MCI on January 18, 2019.

The letter made it further clear to the MCI officials that under section 98 of Islamabad Local Government Act, 2015, the federal government is empowered to constitute a Local Governing Board which shall then deal with service matters (transfer and disciplinary cases) in respect of the members of the prescribed local government service etc. “As the Local Government Board has not been constituted and no bye-laws indicated under schedule 8 of the Act have been framed as yet, hence the above referred notifications issued by the Chief Officer MCI bear no legal standings till the required framework is notified by the federal government.” the letter read further and added in order to manage its day to day affairs, CDA and MCI may mutually resolve such issues.