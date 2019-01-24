Share:

Islamabad Police have arrested 14 outlaws from various localities of the city and recovered heroin, hashish, stolen bike and weapons from their possession a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

According to details, Bhara Kahu police arrested bootleggers Chand Massaih and recovered 20-liter wine and 10 bottle wine from him. Karachi company arrested 03 accused Muhammad Abdullah, Hamad Uddin and Haider Ali and recovered 595 gram hashish from their possession.

CIA police arrested accused Raza Khan and recovered 130o gram hahish and 800 gram heroin and police also arrested accused William Massaih and recovered 30 liter wine from him.

Tarnol police arrested two accused Dildar and Sheyar and recovered 220 gram hashish and 115 gram heroine from their possession. Homicide police arrested accused Muhammad Laqat involved in murder case FIR No, 379/18 and recovered murder tool illicit pistol along with ammunition from him.

Khanna police arrested two accused Mubashir and Sulman and recovered stolen bike from their possession and police arrested Mansoor and recovered 265 gram hashish from him. Golra police arrested accused Naqeeb involved in theft case.

Ramana police arrested accused Hafeez Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.