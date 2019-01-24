Islamabad Police have arrested 14 outlaws from various localities of the city and recovered heroin, hashish, stolen bike and weapons from their possession a police spokesman said.
Following the directions of SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.
According to details, Bhara Kahu police arrested bootleggers Chand Massaih and recovered 20-liter wine and 10 bottle wine from him. Karachi company arrested 03 accused Muhammad Abdullah, Hamad Uddin
CIA police arrested accused Raza Khan and recovered 130o gram
Tarnol police arrested two accused Dildar and Sheyar and recovered
Khanna police arrested two accused Mubashir and Sulman and recovered stolen bike from their possession and police arrested Mansoor and recovered
Ramana police arrested accused Hafeez Ahmed and recovered one 30
SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.
He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like