rawalpindi - No let up in killings due to use of metal twine by kite flyers as yet another 10-year-old boy was electrocuted while catching a stray kite entangled with a high potency electric wire at Saidpur Road, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Saifullah son of Imran. Earlier, a 13-year-old boy was electrocuted while catching a stray kite entangled in electricity pole in Morgah area on Tuesday last.

According to him, the young boy was trying to release a stray kite that was stuck in a high voltage electricity wire by catching metal twine attached with kite when he received massive electric shocks.

He said the body of the boy was charred and was shifted to his house on request of the bereaved family. “As soon as the metallic string fell on a high-tension electric wire, Saifullah suffered severe electric shock, resulting in multiple burns to his whole body,” an eyewitness said. Following his death, scores of relatives and other locals gathered near his house, raised slogans against the police and Punjab government for their ‘failure’ to check kite-flying.

They also blocked a road and lodged protest demanding action against the police authorities and the government officials concerned who allowed kite flying in the province, they said. They said the CM and his team were responsible for the death of Awais because they lifted the ban from kite flying.

On the other hand, a man shot his brother dead over a domestic dispute at Dheer Giran, within limits of Police Station (PS) Kotli Sattian. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Nabil, whose dead body was shifted to hospital for autopsy. According to police, the killer Muhammad Sagheer managed to escape after committing the crime while a murder case was registered against him.

Meanwhile, Saddar Bairooni police arrested a man on charges of raping his 13-year-old daughter in Girja area. According to police, the victim (FB) appeared before police and lodged a complaint stating that her father Dolat Khan had been sexually assaulting her since many months due to which she got pregnant. She requested the police to lodge a case against the rapist and to arrest him.

Taking action, police arrested the accused during a raid and shifted him to police station for further investigation. SHO PS Saddar Bairooni said police would produce the accused before court today (Thursday) for obtaining his physical remand.