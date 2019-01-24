Share:

ISLAMABAD - Three citizens including a woman were injured in unprovoked firing initiated by Indian troops targeting civil population in Jandrot Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, three citizens including a woman got injured. It further said that Pakistan Army troops responded effectively targeting the Indian posts which initiated indiscriminate ceasefire violation.

Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan strongly condemned the unprovoked Indian firing on the civil populous areas along the Line of Control (LoC). The AJK Prime Minister said that the Indian Prime Minister Narindra Modi was deliberately targeting innocent civilians along the LoC in order to divert the attention from failure of his occupational troops in the Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan invited the attention of the international community towards the continued aggression of the Indian forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the areas along the LoC in Azad Kashmir.

The AJK Prime Minister urged upon the United Nations and other international institutions to exert pressure on India to honour the global obligations related to implementing the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir to pave the way for early grant of right of self-determination to the people of the state to reach the early peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue without further delay, he added.

India resorts to firing to cover up its atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan continues its political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris struggling for their right of self-determination. Pakistan will observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.