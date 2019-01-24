Share:

ISLAMABAD - A total of 550 policemen were performing security duties for polio teams during the anti-polio drive in Islamabad, police source said.

He said that Additional SP Hassam Bin Iqbal has devised a comprehensive security plan following which 550 policemen were performing duties for security of polio teams.

All Zonal SPs were supervising security duties in their respective areas. SDPOs and SHOs were maintaining complete coordination with doctors and staff of polio teams and every necessary step was being ensured for their foolproof security.

As a part of this security plan, vehicles of Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) were patrolling in various areas while staff of Eagle and Falcon Squads has been put on high alert to counter any untoward situation. An officer of Inspector level was performing duty as focal person who sits in the control room at the Deputy Commissioner office to get first-hand information about the overall situation. Police and security personnel also have necessary weapons and ammunition for security of polio teams.

SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has also directed all police officials to brief staff deputed for security duties of polio teams.

He said that strict vigilance should be made against suspects and high alertness to be maintained.