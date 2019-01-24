Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader and parliamentarian, Moonis Elahi , put to rest rumours that his father aspires to be the next chief minister of Punjab.

In a tweet posted in response to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) information secretary, Hassan Murtaza’s statement that the PPP was in favour of “a constitutional and legal change in the province” and is open to Pervaiz Elahi, the speaker of Punjab assembly, becoming the new chief minister, replacing the incumbent Usman Buzdar, Moonis Elahi wrote: “Thank you but he is not interested.”

The Pakistan People Party is a minority party in the Punjab government, with only seven elected members. Meanwhile, the PML-Q has 10, but it is in alliance with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).