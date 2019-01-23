Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-The deputy commissioner ordered registration of a case against the contractor for overcharging public at parking stand of Muzaffargarh DHQ Hospital.

It had been learnt that the change of emergency department, non-availability of security staff and overcharging at parking stand of the DHQ hospital by the contractor proved problematic for the public.

The administration had closed gate no-3 to benefit the pharmacy of a retired health official. It was also learnt that the corrupt staff at the parking stand was overcharging the public due to which clash of words was common. Sometime, undue crowd at entrance of the hospital caused blockage.

When Medical Superintendent Dr Mehar Iqbal was approached, he told The Nation that he himself heard about overcharging; and directed the contractor to stop this practice; and once fined him for this. “As far as the shortage of security staff is concerned, it will continue as the funds are not available by the government.”

District Health Authority CEO Dr Saleem Leghari was also contacted to get his version; he was busy in anti-polio campaign. Thereupon, Deputy Commissioner Ehtisham Anwar was informed about the situation; and he himself visited the site and ordered to register an FIR against the contractor and his subordinate staff vide no 561/18 under 420 Act of Pakistan.

The police arrested subordinate staffers of contractor Hamid Raza while the contractor Iftikhar Ahmed Bhatti and his workers Munir Ahmed, Farhan and Nasir escaped the from scene.

Rescue 1122 annual

performance unveiled

Rescue 1122 received 427,600 calls during 2018 out of which more than 46,000 were false whereas 21,381 emergency calls were responded with an average time of seven minutes, said District Emergency Officer Dr Irshadul Haq.

He briefed the media that Rescue 1122 shifted 25,149 persons with different health issues to nearest hospitals after providing them first aid. “In addition, 4507 persons were provided on-the-spot medical treatment,” he added.

He said that 5224 road accidents, 23135 medical emergencies, 203 fire incidents, and 560 crime and suicide incidents were reported to Rescue 1122 during the last year. “In addition, 23 drowning incidents, six roof-collapse incidents, two bomb blast, and 228 miscellaneous incidents were also reported.”

He said that Rescue 1122 also shifted as many as 16,850 patients from health centres in rural areas to the hospitals with modern facilities.

He assured the people of Muzaffargarh district that Rescue 1122 would take all-out measures to serve the public, and no negligence would be shown to respond to any emergency as Rescue 1122 was always ready to serve humanity.