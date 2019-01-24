Share:

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said that steps announced in Amended Finance Bill maintains a relief of 6.8 billion rupees, which will be helpful to increase exports and decrease imports of the country.

During a press conference in Islamabad, the officials of FBR said that in order to facilitate exporters, especially small and medium enterprises, significant changes are being made in the Exports-oriented Schemes.

They added that in order to encourage green field investment and industrialization, sales tax on imported plant and machinery for setting up new industry for production of taxable goods is being exempted.