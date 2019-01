Share:

PESHAWAR:- Anti–Narcotics Force has recovered 2340 intoxicant pills from a passenger at Baacha Khan International Airport here on Wednesday. 2340 intoxicant pills weighing O.305 Kg were recovered during checking from a passenger who was trying to board Jeddah-bound flight of PIA. The smuggler was identified as Afzal Khan a resident of Upper Dir. Case has been registered against him under CNS Act.–APP