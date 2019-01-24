Share:

PESHAWAR:- Deputy Commissioner Peshawar under section 144 has imposed a ban on use of high beam laser lights at shops or advertisement sites situated in funnel areas due to its adverse affects on landing of commercial planes. Ban has also been imposed on possession and flying of drones by civilian in funnel area and commercial usage of rooftop of high rise public and private buildings with windows in upper stories facing landing zone of commercial planes.–APP

Anyone found violating the order would be prosecuted under section 188.

The ban has come into force forthwith and would remain enforced for 30 days, said a official statement issued here.