Share:

BAHAWALPUR-The Thalassaemia Centre of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) Bahawalpur has been in abysmal condition; death rate among children, suffering from Thalassaemia disease, has increased as they are reportedly losing their lives due to insufficient facilities for blood transfusion at the hospital.

It has been learnt that Thalassaemia Centre of BVH has total 20 beds; while the number of patients, visiting the hospital daily, is in hundreds due to which each patient have to share his/her bed with two other patients. There is also worst cleanliness at the hospital; and the patients, who have come to the hospital for treatment, are falling prey to other diseases.

Moreover, the insufficient number of beds and IV stands force the patients to get the blood transfusion while standing where an attendant of the patient has to hold the bottle up for more than an hour which fatigues both - patient and his attendant.

In this regard, BVH Medical Superintendent Azizur Rehman told The Nation that the number of patients, visiting in Thalassaemia Centre, was very large; but they have to face problems due to shortage of beds.

He added that patients, coming for blood transfusion, were allowed to stay at the hospital for three hours only because the hospital staff had to provide facilities to all the patients including those coming from remote areas.

He further said that soon Bone Marrow Transplant Centre would be completed which would remedy the problems of the patients.

Syed Imran Rizvi, who lives across the BVH, told The Nation that Thalassaemia Centre was in very bad condition; and it lacked basic facilities for patients and the facilities which were available were very insufficient.

"The government should look into the situation and increase the number of beds and ensure the availability of the IV stands," he demanded.

Another resident of Bahawalpur, visiting a patient in Thalassaemia Centre, named Muhammad Akmal, told The Nation that he was shocked to see the situation in the centre as he saw many people holding the blood bottles instead of being put on the IV stand and the patient was being transfused blood while standing which was very dangerous.

He added that cleanliness situation was also a concern and administration did not seem to care for the situation.

Another centre is Bone Marrow Transplant whose building has been completed. But it is non-functional so far due to unavailability of funds. It also lacks equipment, and no staffer has been posted here so far.

Ex-Member Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Zafar Sharif told The Nation that Bone Marrow Transplant Centre was very important for Bahawalpur district and it should be made functional as soon as possible.

He demanded from the government to release funds in this regard so that people could start getting the benefits.

Ex-Chairman Chamber of Commerce Bahawalpur Sheikh Abbas Raza told The Nation that building of Bone Marrow Transplant Centre had been completed, but it had been non-operational so far which was a sign of government and administration's negligence.

"It should be inaugurated and made operational," he demanded.