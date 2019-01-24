Share:

Lahore - The two day Children Literary Festival concluded at Children Complex on Wednesday, said a press release.

Book launches of two young authors Wania Saqib and Moiz Sohail, bookmaking activity by Oxford University Press, sing along story by Khaled Anam, storytelling session by Fouzia Minallah, STEM education, puppet making and the concert of Laal Band were held on the second day.

Baela Raza Jamil, Trustee and Adviser of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), said:, “Over 17,000 children have attended the two day festival.

“It is very encouraging to see all these young faces excited to broaden their knowledge. This is a dream come true that we have managed two amazing days in Lahore. The festival went really well and I am thankful to all of you for your support and love.”

The Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi is the founder of Children’s Literature Festival (CLF) that aimed at promoting a reading culture for creativity, imagination, citizenship through multi-sensory stimulation both in and beyond classrooms and textbooks.

The CLF provides a unique platform that drives the interest of children towards the joy of reading, self-expression, tolerance and critical thinking.

CLF Lahore is being held in generous and close collaboration with the Children Library Complex; Buses are being supported by the Special Education Dept. Govt of Punjab, sponsored by the Oxford University Press (OUP), the British Council Library, Allied Bank Limited; Babar Ali Foundation, Careem and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA).